Vulnerable Dems Head Into 2018 Races With Record Low War Chests

Vulnerable Democrats are going into the 2018 electoral season with record low war chests, according to a Monday report from Politico Playbook. High-profile Democrat Sens. Claire McCaskill and Jon Tester both have very low amounts of campaign cash on hand, but they hope to channel Democratic anger against President Donald Trump to ensure they are able to have a competitive campaign against strong Republican opposition.

