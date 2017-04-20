University of Missouri to temporarily close more dorms
The University of Missouri is increasing the number of residence halls that aren't expected to open in the fall to seven and laying off some employees amid an enrollment decline and reduced state funding. The latest three residence halls to be taken temporarily offline are Center, Responsibility and Discovery halls, University of Missouri spokesman Christian Basi said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|3 hr
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar '17
|FireStorm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC