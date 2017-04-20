University of Missouri to temporarily...

University of Missouri to temporarily close more dorms

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

The University of Missouri is increasing the number of residence halls that aren't expected to open in the fall to seven and laying off some employees amid an enrollment decline and reduced state funding. The latest three residence halls to be taken temporarily offline are Center, Responsibility and Discovery halls, University of Missouri spokesman Christian Basi said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... 3 hr whoknew 2
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mar 29 Guest 3,981
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar '17 FireStorm 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC