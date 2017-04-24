University of Missouri system proposes tuition increases
The four-campus University of Missouri system is proposing raising tuition and required fees of in-state undergraduates by 2.1 percent for the fiscal year that begins in July. The Kansas City Star reports that system officials consider the increases announced Thursday "modest" and say they'd generate $14.4 million in revenues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|child support corrupt in mo? (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|kcmodels
|540
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Apr 25
|Humanspirit
|3
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|Apr 24
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 24
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|Apr 24
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Apr 23
|Now_What-
|2
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|2
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC