UCM Hosts Alumni Choral Concert Honoring Conan Castle
The University of Central Missouri College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences will celebrate the life and work of Conan Castle, professor emeritus of music, with a special performance of the UCM Alumni Choir at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in Hart Recital Hall. Castle, a resident of Warrensburg, attended Doane College and received bachelor's and master's degrees from Northwestern University and his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan.
