Two mid-Missouri men plead guilty in federal court to drug trafficking

Matthew Allen Hampton, 35, of Franklin, and Gregory Alan Kennedy, 53, of Boonville, pleaded guilty to the charges contained in a July 20, 2016, superseding indictment. Hampton admitted he participated in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone, Cooper, Lafayette and Jackson Counties in Missouri from Aug. 25, 2015, to Jan. 11, 2016.

