Traffic engineers believe road changes will reduce snarls near Worlds of Fun
The Route 210 and Interstate 435 interchange, near Worlds of Fun, has been a headache for years for drivers, especially during peak travel times. Traffic should move much more efficiently when they are finished installing a diverging diamond interchange, said Shannon Hall, construction inspector with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
