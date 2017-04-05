Tornadoes In Missouri Leave Behind Pa...

Tornadoes In Missouri Leave Behind Path Of Damage

Two tornadoes tore through Southwest Missouri Tuesday night , leaving several to deal with damage in Goodman, Missouri in McDonald County. Goodman is about half way between Joplin and Bella Vista.

