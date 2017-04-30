Tornadoes, floods kill 8 in Texas, Missouri, Arkansas
The tornadoes and flooding were part of the same storm system as Southwestern Missouri and northern Arkansas received up to 11 inches of rain, according to Weather.com . Five of the people died when at least three tornadoes struck Texas east of Dallas in Eustace, Caney City and Canton on Saturday night, Van Zandt County officials said.
