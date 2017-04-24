Tornado Warning issued for Pemiscot Co., MO; Lake and Obion Counties, TN
A TORNADO WARNING was issued for Pemiscot County, Missouri until 3:15 a.m. and for Lake and Obion County, Tennessee until 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. We issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 due to the threat of severe weather and flash flooding.
