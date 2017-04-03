The CutMissouri Lawmakers Joke That Women Who Want Abortions Should...
In Missouri, restrictions on abortion providers are so strict that only one clinic in the state can perform abortions: a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. But on the State Senate floor Wednesday, two Republican lawmakers joked that women seeking abortions should go to the St. Louis Zoo because it's "safer" and more regulated than abortion clinics.
