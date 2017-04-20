Tar Heels Finish Fifth At NCAA Regional

Tar Heels Finish Fifth At NCAA Regional

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: University of North Carolina

North Carolina finished fifth at the NCAA Gainesville Regional gymnastics championships with a score of 194.425. The regional was won by Florida with a 197.125, followed by Georgia , Missouri and Penn State .

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of North Carolina.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mar 29 Guest 3,981
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar '17 FireStorm 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,757 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC