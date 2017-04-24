T.I. speaks out on police brutality

CNN caught up with Tip "T.I." Harris at the SXSW festival last month, where the Grammy-winning rapper and actor premiered his latest passion project, "Us or Else" --- a short film that examines the relationship between police and the black community. "Police brutality is really just a tentacle to a larger problem --- the racial divide and the systemic racism that goes on from the highest of highs to the lowest of the low of society in America," T.I. told CNN.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.