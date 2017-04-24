T.I. speaks out on police brutality
CNN caught up with Tip "T.I." Harris at the SXSW festival last month, where the Grammy-winning rapper and actor premiered his latest passion project, "Us or Else" --- a short film that examines the relationship between police and the black community. "Police brutality is really just a tentacle to a larger problem --- the racial divide and the systemic racism that goes on from the highest of highs to the lowest of the low of society in America," T.I. told CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|9 hr
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|12 hr
|KAPO GORKA - MOHEL
|2
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|12 hr
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|12 hr
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Now_What-
|2
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|2
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC