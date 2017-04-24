T.I. speaks out on police brutality

CNN caught up with Tip "T.I." Harris at the SXSW festival last month, where the Grammy-winning rapper and actor premiered his latest passion project, "Us or Else" --- a short film that examines the relationship between police and the black community. "Police brutality is really just a tentacle to a larger problem --- the racial divide and the systemic racism that goes on from the highest of highs to the lowest of the low of society in America," T.I. told CNN.

