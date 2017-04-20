States Find Other Execution Methods A...

States Find Other Execution Methods After Difficulties With Lethal Injection

Death penalty laws are on the books in 31 states, but only five carried out executions last year. Now Arkansas is rushing to execute death row inmates at an unprecedented pace this month, before the state's supply of lethal drugs expires.

