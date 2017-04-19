'Solely Based on Race': Three Dead in...

'Solely Based on Race': Three Dead in Fresno Shooting Spree

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Police say Muhammed, who surrendered peacefully after shooting the three men, has told them he made a decision to kill "as many people as he could" after he was identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Motel 6 security guard last week, the Fresno Bee reports . Three persons were killed when a man went on a shooting spree in the US's California state, a media report has said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... 7 hr drop that duce 2
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Tue MMR 1
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Apr 5 whoknew 2
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mar 29 Guest 3,981
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,422,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC