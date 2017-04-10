Second recruit opts to play at Missouri, not Washington
A second high school prospect who initially committed to Washington before the Huskies' coach was fired last month says he will instead play basketball at Missouri. Blake Harris, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Raleigh, North Carolina, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will play for the Tigers under new coach Cuonzo Martin.
