Second recruit opts to play at Missouri, not Washington

A second high school prospect who initially committed to Washington before the Huskies' coach was fired last month says he will instead play basketball at Missouri. Blake Harris, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Raleigh, North Carolina, announced Sunday on Twitter that he will play for the Tigers under new coach Cuonzo Martin.

