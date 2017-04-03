SCI Patients Could Be Less Likely to Be Screened for Colon Cancer, According to Study
An observational study comparing colorectal screening rates of patients with disabilities to the general US population notes that 44% of persons with a spinal cord injury reported receiving routine screenings, compared to the general population. Per the study-a review of data from South Carolina Medicaid and Medicare claims, state health plan claims, and hospital discharge data between the years 2000 and 2009-about 48% of the general population reported receiving routine screenings, according to a media release from University of Missouri Health.
