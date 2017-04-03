RiOak Western Design LLC receives a Rural Missouria honor -
Clinton and Ashley Raetz, center, owners of RiOak Western Design LLC, stands with their crew Stephen Whitehead and Mindy Fox on Thursday in their shop in rural Cole Camp. RiOak was selected recently as the 2017 Rural Missouri Readers' Choice Best Craftsperson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Wed
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
|Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ...
|Mar '17
|FireStorm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC