RiOak Western Design LLC receives a Rural Missouria honor -

14 hrs ago

Clinton and Ashley Raetz, center, owners of RiOak Western Design LLC, stands with their crew Stephen Whitehead and Mindy Fox on Thursday in their shop in rural Cole Camp. RiOak was selected recently as the 2017 Rural Missouri Readers' Choice Best Craftsperson.

