Right to work marks new Missouri governor's first 100 days
Missouri's new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in his first 100 days in office has made good on a top campaign promise to sign a right-to-work law, although another pledge to strengthen ethics laws remains unfulfilled. Progress has been made to advance two top priorities outlined in Greitens ' campaign and State of the State address - economic development and supporting law enforcement.
