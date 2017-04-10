Quality Internet Access to Every School in Missouri
Quality Internet Access to Every School in Missouri ST. LOUIS, MO, , April 9, 2017 - Governor Eric Greitens recently traveled to schools in Holliday and Galt to announce that his administration is leading an effort that will bring high-quality, broadband Internet access to every school in Missouri for the first time in state history.
