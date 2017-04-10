Push to name new Missouri dorm for Bl...

Push to name new Missouri dorm for Bluford stalls

A dormitory association at the University of Missouri is pushing that a new residence hall on campus be named after a prominent late black journalist once denied admission there. The campus Residence Halls Association has included Lucile Bluford's name among a list of potential ones for the 279-student dorm.

