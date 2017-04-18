Prospects dimming for LGBT rights in Missouri this session
It's legal now in Missouri to fire someone or evict them from an apartment if they are gay, and efforts by some state lawmakers to outlaw such discrimination are dwindling as the session nears a close. The Kansas City Star reported that the Missouri House Judiciary Committee debated adding sexual orientation and gender identity as protected statuses under the Missouri Human Rights Act.
