Police to use DNA to identify man found encased in concrete
The mother of a missing central Missouri man will be asked to provide DNA to allow authorities to determine if a body found in a crate encased in concrete in a dumpster is that of her son, who lived in a home for the developmentally disabled before he disappeared. Fulton Police Chief Steve Myers said he is "95 percent" sure the body found Monday in a Fulton storage unit is that of Carl DeBrodie 31, of Fulton, about 100 miles west of St. Louis.
