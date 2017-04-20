Police: Principal told student who alleged rape to 'move on'

Police say a Missouri girl who reported being raped by her boyfriend told investigators that her high school principal threatened them with in-school suspension to "get them to stop saying things about each other." The Southeast Missourian reports that 37-year-old Richard Thomas was charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of failure to report abuse, neglect or death of a child younger than 18. Thomas didn't return a phone message Wednesday from The Associated Press.

