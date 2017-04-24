PMP announces Hall of Fame Class of 2017
Pest Management Professional magazine is pleased to announce its 21st class of Hall of Fame inductees. The PMP Hall of Fame was created in 1996, with its first class inducted in 1997, to recognize the many leaders and pioneers - both contemporary and from generations past - in the professional pest management industry.
