Perspective: Bill weakens standards against discrimination, pre-empts pro-life protections
Should Missouri maintain its current zero tolerance policy against discrimination on the basis of religion, age, gender, race or nationality? Should an employee who is sexually harassed by a supervisor be able to hold her harasser personally responsible? Should Missouri law protect state employees' jobs who report their reasonable beliefs about waste of taxpayer funds or illegal activity in state government to elected officials? These are a few of the questions Senate Bill 43 raises, which would dramatically change the Missouri Human Rights Act. The first change concerns the level of discrimination that Missouri law permits.
