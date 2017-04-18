Ohio man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sex trafficking in Missouri
An Ohio man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for transporting four teenage girls to Missouri to engage in prostitution. Kyle Maurice Parks of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted in January of one count of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of attempted sex trafficking of a minor and six counts of interstate transportation with intent to commit prostitution.
