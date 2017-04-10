Nigerian accused in Missouri of role ...

Nigerian accused in Missouri of role in tax refund scheme

A Nigerian national residing in Guatemala is accused in a St. Louis federal indictment of playing a role in the theft of $734,000 in undeserved tax refunds by using stolen identities. Federal grand jurors accused 38-year-old Olusola Luke of conspiracy and theft of U.S. government funds in connection with the alleged scheme between 2013 and 2015.

