Nigerian accused in Missouri of role in tax refund scheme
A Nigerian national residing in Guatemala is accused in a St. Louis federal indictment of playing a role in the theft of $734,000 in undeserved tax refunds by using stolen identities. Federal grand jurors accused 38-year-old Olusola Luke of conspiracy and theft of U.S. government funds in connection with the alleged scheme between 2013 and 2015.
