Nation's No. 1 recruit Michael Porter Jr signs with Missouri

The nation's No. 1 recruit solidified his college choice Wednesday when swingman Michael Porter Jr. signed a financial aid agreement to play for new coach Cuonzo Martin at Missouri.

