National Popular Vote Organization Will Circulate an Initiative for the Plan in Missouri

The National Popular Vote Organization has completed the paperwork to begin circulating an initiative petition in Missouri for the plan. Probably if the organization is about to do this in Missouri, it is planning to do similar initiatives in other states as well.

