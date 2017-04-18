Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center ...

Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High Stakes Church-State Case

A case case before the Supreme Court could mark a major milestone in defining the boundaries of church and state separation, but it also might end with a whimper - and the actions of Eric Greitens, Missouri's new Jewish Republican governor, could make the difference. The debate started with a 2012 request by the Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia for a state grant to pay for paving of its playground with a surface made of used tires.

