Missouri's high court asked to resolve execution drug debate
A media advocacy group and the American Civil Liberties Union are asking Missouri's highest court to settle whether the state's prison officials must publicly reveal its source of the execution drug pentobarbital. The nonprofit Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, the ACLU and others asked the Missouri Supreme Court in a filing Wednesday to resolve the issue that's produced conflicting low court rulings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC