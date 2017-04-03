Missouri team reaches semifinals of Hyperloop competition
A team of MODOT engineers have made the semi-finals in a competition that could change the way we travel. The group of engineers is part of the innovation side of MODOT, an initiative called The Road to Tomorrow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMBZ-AM Westwood.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|4 hr
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Wed
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
|need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Interested
|4
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC