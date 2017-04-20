Missouri Supreme Court rules parolees' ability to pay court costs must be considered
The case dealt with a man named William Fleming who was unable to repay $4,236.50 in three years as required by the court in conjunction with his probation. After missing numerous payments, the lower court revoked his probation even though his probation officer requested an alternative plan without costs.
