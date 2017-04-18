Missouri State Historical Society breaks ground for new headquarters
"This facility will enhance the society's century-old reputation as the premier center for the study of state and local history in Missouri," said Gary R. Kremer, executive director. It will also make the collected artwork of famous Missouri artists such as George Caleb Bingham and Thomas Hart Benton more accessible than ever before, and will allow Missourians to connect to their rich cultural heritage in exciting new ways."
