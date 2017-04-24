Missouri Senator Moving Out of Room Rented From Lobbyist
A Missouri senator says he's moving out of a room he rents from a lobbyist following questions from a co-worker. St. Joseph Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf said he's staying at a hotel Monday as he searches for a new place to stay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St...
|2 hr
|Trumpenstien Poli...
|3
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|5 hr
|KAPO GORKA - MOHEL
|2
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|pulte is a RICO
|3
|Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w...
|5 hr
|trump is a mohel
|1
|Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Now_What-
|2
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Apr 19
|drop that duce
|2
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC