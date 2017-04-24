Missouri Senator Moving Out of Room R...

Missouri Senator Moving Out of Room Rented From Lobbyist

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

A Missouri senator says he's moving out of a room he rents from a lobbyist following questions from a co-worker. St. Joseph Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf said he's staying at a hotel Monday as he searches for a new place to stay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... 2 hr Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... 5 hr KAPO GORKA - MOHEL 2
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) 5 hr pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... 5 hr trump is a mohel 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Sun Now_What- 2
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Apr 19 drop that duce 2
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC