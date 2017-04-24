Missouri Senate votes to up funding f...

Missouri Senate votes to up funding for public K-12 schools

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Senators voted 19-14 on Tuesday in favor of bumping up funding to meet targets called for under state law. Because House members also passed a proposed budget that would meet funding goals, the money for schools likely will be locked into the final budget due May 5. Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater voted against increasing school funding by that much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Tue Humanspirit 3
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Mon Trumpenstien Poli... 3
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Mon pulte is a RICO 3
News Anti-Semitic acts spiked since Trump election w... Mon trump is a mohel 1
News Billy Joe Hart (Apr '16) Apr 23 Now_What- 2
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Apr 19 drop that duce 2
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,773 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC