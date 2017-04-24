Missouri Senate votes to up funding for public K-12 schools
Senators voted 19-14 on Tuesday in favor of bumping up funding to meet targets called for under state law. Because House members also passed a proposed budget that would meet funding goals, the money for schools likely will be locked into the final budget due May 5. Cassville Republican Sen. David Sater voted against increasing school funding by that much.
