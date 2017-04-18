Missouri Senate panel OKs budget plan as May deadline looms

A proposed Missouri budget plan approved by a Senate panel Thursday would make cuts to in-home and nursing care for disabled residents while slightly increasing money for public K-12 schools. The version of the budget passed by the Senate Appropriations Committee would provide more basic aid for public elementary and secondary schools but still would fall about $40 million short of what's called for under state law, Chairman Dan Brown said.

