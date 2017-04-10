Missouri Senate advances student transfer bill, tax credit scholarships

Mehlville High School students bid farewell to classmates who live in the Riverview Gardens School District and ride a bus from that district to classes each day in Mehlville after the final class bell Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. With Riverview Gardens and St. Louis school districts regaining state accreditation administrators at area districts say they plan modifications to the program that allows students from unaccredited districts to study in nearby districts that have full accreditation.

