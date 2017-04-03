Missouri Legislator Introduces Bill t...

Missouri Legislator Introduces Bill to Ban Restrictive Covenants

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Since July 1, 2001, Missouri law with respect to non-solicitation clauses has been fairly straightforward. Specifically, 431.202 of the Missouri Statutes states that a covenant not to solicit between an employer and an employee is presumed reasonable if it is no longer than one year in duration and designed to protect confidential information, customer relationships, and/or good will.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mar 29 Guest 3,981
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Mar 20 NationalEclipse 1
need horny girls on snapchat (Jun '16) Mar 16 Interested 4
News Missouri Senate votes down LGBT discrimination ... Mar '17 FireStorm 5
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,057,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC