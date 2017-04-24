Missouri lawmakers pass limits on pub...

Missouri lawmakers pass limits on public construction

Missouri local governments would no longer be able to require union working conditions for public construction projects under a bill passed Thursday by the Republican-led Legislature. Counties, cities and other local governments currently have the option to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if less than half a project's funds come from the state.

