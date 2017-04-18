Missouri lands 2017 defensive tackle Akial Byers, former Alabama pledge
Byers visited Columbia this past weekend for the Tigers' Black and Gold Spring and appeared to really enjoy his time. Rated a 4-star by ESPN and a 3-star by 247sports and Rivals , Akial originally chose Alabama over offers from Ohio State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Oklahoma.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rock M Nation.
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|Wed
|drop that duce
|2
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Apr 18
|MMR
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC