Missouri House approves state-wide laws for ride sharing
If signed by Greitens, House Bill 130 will create uniform state-wide rules governing ride sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The bill was sponsored by Representative Kirk Mathews [official profile] who claims that the bill will create thousands of jobs in Missouri and will entice ride-sharing companies to increase their presence in the state because they would no longer be subject to ad hoc county to county laws.
