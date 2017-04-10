Missouri House approves state-wide laws for ride sharing

If signed by Greitens, House Bill 130 will create uniform state-wide rules governing ride sharing companies such as Uber and Lyft. The bill was sponsored by Representative Kirk Mathews [official profile] who claims that the bill will create thousands of jobs in Missouri and will entice ride-sharing companies to increase their presence in the state because they would no longer be subject to ad hoc county to county laws.

