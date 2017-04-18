Missouri Governor participates in 5th Annual SWAT Challenge honoring fallen deputy
The SWAT Challenge is dedicated to Deputy Chris Parsons, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 15, 2012 as a member of the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Parsons started his career at the Fredericktown Police Department where he was hired straight out of the Police Academy.
