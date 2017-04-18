Missouri Governor participates in 5th...

Missouri Governor participates in 5th Annual SWAT Challenge honoring fallen deputy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

The SWAT Challenge is dedicated to Deputy Chris Parsons, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on December 15, 2012 as a member of the Washington County Sheriff's Department. Deputy Parsons started his career at the Fredericktown Police Department where he was hired straight out of the Police Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missouri's Jewish Governor At Center Of High St... Sat becht is evil 1
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Apr 19 drop that duce 2
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... Apr 18 MMR 1
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Apr 5 whoknew 2
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mar 29 Guest 3,981
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,502,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC