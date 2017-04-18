Missouri awarded $10 million grant to fight opioid epidemic
On Wednesday, Sen. Roy Blunt announced that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration had awarded Missouri a $10 million opioid crisis grant. "The opioid epidemic is destroying families and communities across the country, and Missouri is no exception," said Blunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Missouri Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal...
|22 hr
|drop that duce
|2
|Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin...
|Tue
|MMR
|1
|Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|kyman
|2
|The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi...
|Apr 5
|whoknew
|2
|Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr...
|Mar 30
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06)
|Mar 29
|Guest
|3,981
|WTF? Con! ?
|Mar 21
|taht
|1
Find what you want!
Search Missouri Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC