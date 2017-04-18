Missouri awarded $10 million grant to...

Missouri awarded $10 million grant to fight opioid epidemic

15 hrs ago

On Wednesday, Sen. Roy Blunt announced that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration had awarded Missouri a $10 million opioid crisis grant. "The opioid epidemic is destroying families and communities across the country, and Missouri is no exception," said Blunt.

