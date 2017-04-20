Missouri attorney general outlines human trafficking fight
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced several measures on Monday that he says will help combat human trafficking in the state. Hawley's initiatives include issuing new consumer protection rules, creating a new anti-trafficking unit under the attorney general's office and establishing an anti-trafficking task force to combat commercial sex and forced labor, according to a statement from Hawley's office.
