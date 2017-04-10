Missouri Attorney General: Church law...

Missouri Attorney General: Church lawsuit should proceed

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFVS12

The Missouri Attorney General's Office and a Columbia church say that a U.S. Supreme Court case over who qualifies for state grant money should move forward. Lawyers said Tuesday in letters to the high court that the case isn't moot, even after the governor last week reversed a rule preventing religious organizations from receiving state grant money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Missouri Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mumps outbreak probably isn't related to vaccin... 12 hr MMR 1
News Enrollment up at other Missouri universities as... (Sep '16) Apr 8 kyman 2
News The August eclipse is the 'most spectacular thi... Apr 5 whoknew 2
News Choose a Medical School With a Strong Psychiatr... Mar 30 HumanSpirit 1
News Police investigators continue inquiries into di... (Mar '06) Mar 29 Guest 3,981
News South Howard County Historical Society Wine Wal... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
WTF? Con! ? Mar 21 taht 1
See all Missouri Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Missouri Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC