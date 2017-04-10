Missouri Attorney General: Church lawsuit should proceed
The Missouri Attorney General's Office and a Columbia church say that a U.S. Supreme Court case over who qualifies for state grant money should move forward. Lawyers said Tuesday in letters to the high court that the case isn't moot, even after the governor last week reversed a rule preventing religious organizations from receiving state grant money.
