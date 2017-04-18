Missouri alters program for abuse victims after court order
About 1,500 people are being asked to reapply for a Missouri program that shields the addresses of abuse victims after a St. Louis County judge ordered a woman to reveal her home address because of a flaw in the application process. The Missouri secretary of state's office confirmed Thursday it has revamped its application forms for the Safe at Home program and asked all participants to reapply - with a sworn statement about their alleged abuse - in order to continue receiving services.
