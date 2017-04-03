Missing Missouri girl found; 2 Maryla...

Missing Missouri girl found; 2 Maryland brothers questioned

2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

Authorities are talking to 22- and 25-year-old Maryland brothers who are suspected of traveling to Missouri and driving off with a 12-year-old girl they met online. An Amber Alert was canceled for the girl when she was found safe Sunday in the St. Louis suburb of Wentzville.

