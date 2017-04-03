Marchers demand equality on anniversary of MLK's death
Activists claiming an imbalance in economic and social equality prayed, rallied and marched in Memphis on Tuesday, the 49th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of supporters of the Black Lives Matter and Fight for $15 movements demanded higher wages and equal rights as they walked more than a mile , from Memphis City Hall to the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum is at the site of the former Lorraine Motel.
