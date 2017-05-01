Lincoln University land grant funding still in budget

Lincoln University would get $467,556 less in state general revenue funds in the version of the budget the Missouri Senate passed last week than in the earlier, House-passed version. So that difference is one of the items that must be ironed out when House and Senate negotiators meet this week to discuss the final details of the state budget for the business year that begins July 1. The House-passed budget for LU included $16,018,441 in general revenue funds - almost $172,000 higher than Gov. Eric Greitens' proposal submitted to lawmakers in February, while the Senate-passed version would provide LU with only $15,550,885 in general revenue, almost $296,000 less than the governor proposed.

